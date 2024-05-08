Advertisement
Haryana's Nayab Government suffers major setback

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
In Haryana, BJP government has come into minority due to withdrawal of support of 3 independent MLAs. Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda has demanded imposition of President's rule in the state.

