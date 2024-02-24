trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724486
Hearing on bail plea of Sandeshkhali violence accused Shahjahan Sheikh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Shahjahan Shaikh, the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case, was heard in the Kolkata High Court. After completion of the hearing, the court has reserved the decision.

