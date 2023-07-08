trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632556
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy devastation caused by landslide in Ramban, part of National Highway collapses

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Landslide: Due to heavy rains, landslides have been seen in Ramban of Jammu and Kashmir. The National Highway collapsed due to the landslide. Watch how the situation is in Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rains.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

BCCI Confirms Team India Participation In Asian Games 2023 | Zee News English
play icon1:52
BCCI Confirms Team India Participation In Asian Games 2023 | Zee News English
PM Modi makes scathing attack over BRS in Telangana
play icon14:56
PM Modi makes scathing attack over BRS in Telangana
Bengal Panchayat Election: Violence and hooliganism continues with voting in Panchayat elections
play icon17:10
Bengal Panchayat Election: Violence and hooliganism continues with voting in Panchayat elections
Indian Army Steps Up Its Efforts Along Chinese Border And Conducts Significant Tank Attack Drill
play icon3:13
Indian Army Steps Up Its Efforts Along Chinese Border And Conducts Significant Tank Attack Drill
Watch exclusive visuals of how water is flushing out of pipes from Flyover
play icon7:26
Watch exclusive visuals of how water is flushing out of pipes from Flyover
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

BCCI Confirms Team India Participation In Asian Games 2023 | Zee News English
play icon1:52
BCCI Confirms Team India Participation In Asian Games 2023 | Zee News English
PM Modi makes scathing attack over BRS in Telangana
play icon14:56
PM Modi makes scathing attack over BRS in Telangana
Bengal Panchayat Election: Violence and hooliganism continues with voting in Panchayat elections
play icon17:10
Bengal Panchayat Election: Violence and hooliganism continues with voting in Panchayat elections
Indian Army Steps Up Its Efforts Along Chinese Border And Conducts Significant Tank Attack Drill
play icon3:13
Indian Army Steps Up Its Efforts Along Chinese Border And Conducts Significant Tank Attack Drill
Watch exclusive visuals of how water is flushing out of pipes from Flyover
play icon7:26
Watch exclusive visuals of how water is flushing out of pipes from Flyover
jammu kashmir landslide,landslide in jammu and kashmir,landslide in jammu kashmir,landslide on jammu and kashmir highway,jammu kashmir landslide news,Jammu and Kashmir landslide,landslide in jammu & kashmir,jammu kashmir landslide news update,Jammu and Kashmir,Landslide,Jammu Kashmir,Kashmir landslide,Landslide in Jammu,landslide hits jammu and kashm,jammu kashmir news,landslide in jammu and kashmir today,Jammu landslide,ramban landslide,Kashmir,Zee News,