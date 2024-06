videoDetails

Heavy rain causes devastation in China

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

We will show you the pictures from China. Heavy rains have caused massive destruction here. Most of the rivers in China are flowing above the danger mark. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for the coming days. Army and rescue teams are taking people to safe places. There is chaos everywhere.