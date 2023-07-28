trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641755
Heavy Rain in Delhi creates tension

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Delhi Rain Today: The Meteorological Department had yesterday issued an alert for heavy rain in several parts of the country for the next 48 hours. Due to this, heavy rains were seen in Delhi since this morning. Amidst the increase in the water level of Yamuna, the distress of the people of Delhi seems to be increasing further. The question is whether due to this rain, the people of Delhi will be able to face the fierce form of Yamuna.

