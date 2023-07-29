trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642035
Heavy rain pounds Delhi-NCR

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Delhi Rain 2023: Monsoon 2023 has made the situation uncontrollable this year. Due to the record-breaking heavy rains, the roads have been submerged in water and at some places the condition is worse due to traffic jams. Delhi has also come under the grip of heavy monsoon rains. In this report, see what difficulties people are facing in Delhi due to heavy rains.

