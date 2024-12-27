Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2836323https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-top-50-headlines-of-the-day-2836323.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 27, 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
PM Modi on Manmohan Singh Demise: India's quiet reformer and architect of its economic transformation, Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92. On December 26, 2024, Manmohan Singh suddenly fainted at home, after which he was taken to AIIMS Delhi. His health was critical and eventually the former Prime Minister breathed his last. Many leaders including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have tweeted condolence on the demise of Manmohan Singh. In this report, see 50 big news of the morning in a quick manner.

All Videos

Watch Top 50 News of the day
Play Icon05:16
Watch Top 50 News of the day
Know the significance of Safala Ekadashi
Play Icon08:11
Know the significance of Safala Ekadashi
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
Play Icon03:27
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Play Icon06:28
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
DNA: Watch Yunus's Lashkar-e-Rohingya plan!
Play Icon04:59
DNA: Watch Yunus's Lashkar-e-Rohingya plan!

Trending Videos

Watch Top 50 News of the day
play icon5:16
Watch Top 50 News of the day
Know the significance of Safala Ekadashi
play icon8:11
Know the significance of Safala Ekadashi
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
play icon3:27
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
play icon6:28
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
DNA: Watch Yunus's Lashkar-e-Rohingya plan!
play icon4:59
DNA: Watch Yunus's Lashkar-e-Rohingya plan!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK