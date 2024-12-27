Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the Day

videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

PM Modi on Manmohan Singh Demise: India's quiet reformer and architect of its economic transformation, Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92. On December 26, 2024, Manmohan Singh suddenly fainted at home, after which he was taken to AIIMS Delhi. His health was critical and eventually the former Prime Minister breathed his last. Many leaders including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have tweeted condolence on the demise of Manmohan Singh. In this report, see 50 big news of the morning in a quick manner.