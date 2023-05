videoDetails

Heavy ruckus at Jantar Mantar late night, police clashes with wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Delhi Police reached Jantar Mantar late on Wednesday night to remove the wrestlers. There the police tried to remove the wrestlers from the picket site but the wrestlers were adamant on not moving from there. The pushing and shoving continued for a long time