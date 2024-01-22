trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712658
Hema Malini and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Dance at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
BJP MP and actor Hema Malini join Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a joyous dance at the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya. Witness the celebratory spirit as these political figures express their happiness through dance, adding a touch of cultural festivity to the historic event.

