Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey

|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Jharkhand Political Crisis: A big statement of BJP MP has come out on the crisis of Jharkhand. He said where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren? Let us tell you that Nishikant Dubey has raised this question. He also said that the scammers will go to jail.

Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE-Style Heavy Kicks and Punches Unfold at Petrol Pump Worker
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE-Style Heavy Kicks and Punches Unfold at Petrol Pump Worker
Sales of electric vehicles increased rapidly in India
Sales of electric vehicles increased rapidly in India
Champai Soren claims to form new government in Jharkhand
Champai Soren claims to form new government in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren leaves for ED Office
Hemant Soren leaves for ED Office

