trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646493
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hemant Soren badly trapped in Money Laundering Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
The ED has called Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with land grabbing in Jharkhand. ED has called Soren for questioning on 14 August. This is the second time when ED will interrogate Hemant Soren. Earlier in November 2022, the agency had questioned Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the illegal mining case. That is, in two different cases, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is under the probe of the agency.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: AAP Spokesperson attack on BJP!
play icon9:9
Taal Thok Ke: AAP Spokesperson attack on BJP!
Deshhit: PM Modi will defeat I.N.D.I.A in the Lok Sabha on August 10
play icon9:24
Deshhit: PM Modi will defeat I.N.D.I.A in the Lok Sabha on August 10
The biggest news on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition!
play icon1:0
The biggest news on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition!
WHO Issues Alert Over ‘Contaminated’ India-made Cough Syrup Sold in Iraq
play icon1:53
WHO Issues Alert Over ‘Contaminated’ India-made Cough Syrup Sold in Iraq
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attack on BJP!
play icon9:12
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attack on BJP!

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: AAP Spokesperson attack on BJP!
play icon9:9
Taal Thok Ke: AAP Spokesperson attack on BJP!
Deshhit: PM Modi will defeat I.N.D.I.A in the Lok Sabha on August 10
play icon9:24
Deshhit: PM Modi will defeat I.N.D.I.A in the Lok Sabha on August 10
The biggest news on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition!
play icon1:0
The biggest news on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition!
WHO Issues Alert Over ‘Contaminated’ India-made Cough Syrup Sold in Iraq
play icon1:53
WHO Issues Alert Over ‘Contaminated’ India-made Cough Syrup Sold in Iraq
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attack on BJP!
play icon9:12
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attack on BJP!
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren,jharkand cm hemant soren,Jharkhand CM,jharkhand new cm hemant soren,jharkhand hemant soren,Jharkhand news,ed summons jharkhand cm hemant soren,jharkhand hemant soren news,ed summons jharkhand cm in land scam,Jharkhand Chief Minister,ed summons jharkhand cm,ed issues summons to jharkhand cm hemant soren,hemant soren jharkhand news,CM Hemant Soren,hemant soren jharkhand,ed summons hemant soren,Land scam,Hindi News,Latest News,