videoDetails

Hemant Soren to face floor test in Jharkhand today

| Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Hemant Soren Floor Test: The time of test has come once again for Hemant Soren in Jharkhand. Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections are in full swing. On one hand, he will have to prove his security in the House and on the other hand, he will also have to expand his ministry. According to this, the floor test of the Hemant Soren government will be held today.