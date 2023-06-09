NewsVideos
Himachal Pradesh: Conference On China And The Changing Global Order; Leaders Call Out Chinese Oppression

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
The Tibet Policy Institute organised a discussion session in Dharamshala on June 09. The theme of the discussion was China and the Changing Global Order: Prospects and Challenges. Various nationalist leaders from Tibet, Hong Kong, Mongolia, and Uyghurs and Chinese leaders joined the program.

