Himachal Pradesh: Congress And Independent MLAs Arrive In Panchkula, Haryana After Cross Voting In Rajya Sabha Election

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Following their cross voting in the Rajya Sabha election, Congress and Independent MLAs from Himachal Pradesh have arrived in Panchkula, Haryana. Stay tuned for more updates on this political development.

