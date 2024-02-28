trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725823
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer will submit the report to Mallikarjun Kharge within 24 hours. There is a stir in the politics of Himachal. Congress is attacking BJP. Taking aim at BJP, Priyanka Gandhi said that BJP wants to push the state into political disaster.

All Videos

Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
Play Icon03:54
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly
Play Icon00:53
Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly
Centre could implement CAA before Lok Sabha polls
Play Icon06:17
Centre could implement CAA before Lok Sabha polls
Fire Breaks Out In Meerut: Under-Construction RRTS Station Affected; Firefighters Responding
Play Icon00:38
Fire Breaks Out In Meerut: Under-Construction RRTS Station Affected; Firefighters Responding
Congress government in crisis in Himachal Pradesh
Play Icon08:24
Congress government in crisis in Himachal Pradesh

Trending Videos

Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
play icon3:54
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly
play icon0:53
Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly
Centre could implement CAA before Lok Sabha polls
play icon6:17
Centre could implement CAA before Lok Sabha polls
Fire Breaks Out In Meerut: Under-Construction RRTS Station Affected; Firefighters Responding
play icon0:38
Fire Breaks Out In Meerut: Under-Construction RRTS Station Affected; Firefighters Responding
Congress government in crisis in Himachal Pradesh
play icon8:24
Congress government in crisis in Himachal Pradesh