Hindu journalist Munni attacked in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Another big news is coming from Bangladesh. Now Islamic fundamentalists are attacking not only Hindu people but also Hindu journalists here. Bangladesh's prominent Hindu journalist Munni Shaha was attacked by Islamic fundamentalists. After this, the police reached the spot and arrested her and took her to the police station. Whereas the journalist was the one who was attacked. Meaning, the police arrested the victim and that too only because she was a Hindu.

