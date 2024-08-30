Advertisement
Hindu organizations makes huge demand in Ghaziabad Rape Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
A case of rape of a minor girl has come to light in Ghaziabad. The family alleges that the accused named Faizan entered the house and raped the daughter. It is claimed that the accused Faizan entered the house by jumping over the back wall and raped the daughter. After the incident, angry people surrounded the police station. However, the police used mild force to disperse the people. But the angry mob vandalized and committed arson. After which the police came into action and arrested the accused Faizan. While the arrest of the other three accused is being demanded. People of Hindu organizations are demanding the hanging of accused Faizan.

