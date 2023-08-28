trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654555
Hindu yatra again in Nuh!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Many Hindu organizations including VHP will take out Braj Mandal Yatra in Haryana's Nuh today. Despite not getting permission from the administration, the yatra will leave from Nalhad Mahadev Temple at 11 am and reach Radhakrishna Temple in Singar via Jhirkeshwar Mahadev Temple. In view of the yatra, the police-administration is fully prepared. All the borders of Nuh have been sealed, Section-144 is in force, internet, school-colleges and banks are also closed. As a precautionary measure, Section 144 has been imposed in Sonipat for one day.
