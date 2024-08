videoDetails

Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh ruthlessly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Hindus Attacked in Bangladesh Dhaka: Hindus have been attacked in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka..Fundamentalists attacked and vandalized the houses of Hindus in Miranjali Colony of Dhaka. The mob pelted stones at the houses of Hindus. Along with houses, temples have also been targeted, temples have been vandalized. The question is why Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh?