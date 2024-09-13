Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2792887https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/hindus-massive-protest-in-mandi-over-illegal-mosque-2792887.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hindus Massive Protest in Mandi over 'illegal mosque'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After Sanjauli in Shimla, now Hindu organizations protest against illegal construction of mosque in Mandi. Section 163 imposed, large number of police forces deployed on the spot. On Shimla mosque dispute, CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said, the whole matter is related to the illegally built mosque in Shimla, the Muslim community itself sought permission from the commission to demolish it. The illegal part of the mosque built in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh will have to be demolished.

All Videos

Kejriwal's release order has been issued
Play Icon02:10
Kejriwal's release order has been issued
Hindu vs Muslim Fight over QR Codes?
Play Icon38:16
Hindu vs Muslim Fight over QR Codes?
Chandigarh grenade blast: Main perpetrator arrested
Play Icon03:26
Chandigarh grenade blast: Main perpetrator arrested
Watch PM Modi conversing with Para Olympic Champions
Play Icon36:52
Watch PM Modi conversing with Para Olympic Champions
DDA auctioning flats in Delhi
Play Icon02:59
 DDA auctioning flats in Delhi

Trending Videos

Kejriwal's release order has been issued
play icon2:10
Kejriwal's release order has been issued
Hindu vs Muslim Fight over QR Codes?
play icon38:16
Hindu vs Muslim Fight over QR Codes?
Chandigarh grenade blast: Main perpetrator arrested
play icon3:26
Chandigarh grenade blast: Main perpetrator arrested
Watch PM Modi conversing with Para Olympic Champions
play icon36:52
Watch PM Modi conversing with Para Olympic Champions
DDA auctioning flats in Delhi
play icon2:59
DDA auctioning flats in Delhi