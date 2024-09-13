videoDetails

Hindus Massive Protest in Mandi over 'illegal mosque'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

After Sanjauli in Shimla, now Hindu organizations protest against illegal construction of mosque in Mandi. Section 163 imposed, large number of police forces deployed on the spot. On Shimla mosque dispute, CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said, the whole matter is related to the illegally built mosque in Shimla, the Muslim community itself sought permission from the commission to demolish it. The illegal part of the mosque built in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh will have to be demolished.