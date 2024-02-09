trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719488
Historian Irfan Habib's big revelation on Kashi-Mathura

Sonam|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:40 AM IST
CM Yogi on Kashi Mathura News: CM Yogi mentioned Ayodhya in the Assembly and also gave a big statement regarding Mathura-Kashi. Irfan Habib, a renowned historian of the country and professor of Aligarh Muslim University, has given a big statement on Kashi and Mathura.

