Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal shows effect in Manipur, 140 people surrender illegal weapons

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal for peace in Manipur seems to be paying off. After the appeal of the Home Minister, 140 people have deposited illegal weapons. Such steps of the people have increased the hopes of peace in the state.

