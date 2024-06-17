Advertisement
Homes of 11 demolished after cops find beef in their Houses in MP - Reports

|Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
In Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, the police and administration demolished the houses of 11 people through bulldozer action. Pieces of cows were found in the houses of these people. However, the administration argues that the bulldozer action was taken to demolish illegal construction and it has nothing to do with cows. But this action, which took place right after the cows were found, is raising questions on the attitude of the Mandla police and administration. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions on the bulldozer action

