How dangerous did Michong become?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana. Michong has created havoc in the sky of South India..The storm has started causing huge destruction even before its arrival..Chennai has received the highest rainfall in 80 years. According to IMD, Cyclone Michong is affecting 5 states. . So far the devastation has taken the lives of 8 people.
