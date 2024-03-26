Advertisement
How fit film stars are for politics?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
There are many such Bollywood stars. Who have entered politics. From Hema Malini to Jaya Bachchan and now Kangana Ranaut has also joined politics. Know in this report how fit film stars are for politics?

