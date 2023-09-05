trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658450
NewsVideos
videoDetails

How Jinping-Biden got trapped in the matter of a small chip before the G20 Summit!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
100 hours before the start of the G20, another tense news has come for Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi is working towards making the country self-reliant... Jinping is gradually getting weaker in the chip war. Actually, China has come under tension due to the meeting of Nvidia CEO with PM Modi in Delhi. America wants to defeat China in the chip world by relying on India. Obviously, if Jinping had come to G20, he would have been more embarrassed.
Follow Us

All Videos

Why did CM Yogi Adityanath suddenly meet PM Modi?
play icon0:52
Why did CM Yogi Adityanath suddenly meet PM Modi?
DNA: Complete history from 'Bharat' to 'India'
play icon12:3
DNA: Complete history from 'Bharat' to 'India'
DNA: Generic Fraud of branded pharmaceutical companies..Exposed
play icon19:9
DNA: Generic Fraud of branded pharmaceutical companies..Exposed
Champa Sharma adopted a unique way of studying, Teacher Champa Sharma got 'honor'
play icon2:31
Champa Sharma adopted a unique way of studying, Teacher Champa Sharma got 'honor'
Bharat Vs India...DNA Explainer
play icon12:24
Bharat Vs India...DNA Explainer

Trending Videos

Why did CM Yogi Adityanath suddenly meet PM Modi?
play icon0:52
Why did CM Yogi Adityanath suddenly meet PM Modi?
DNA: Complete history from 'Bharat' to 'India'
play icon12:3
DNA: Complete history from 'Bharat' to 'India'
DNA: Generic Fraud of branded pharmaceutical companies..Exposed
play icon19:9
DNA: Generic Fraud of branded pharmaceutical companies..Exposed
Champa Sharma adopted a unique way of studying, Teacher Champa Sharma got 'honor'
play icon2:31
Champa Sharma adopted a unique way of studying, Teacher Champa Sharma got 'honor'
Bharat Vs India...DNA Explainer
play icon12:24
Bharat Vs India...DNA Explainer
PM Modi Chip War Against China-America LIVE,g20 summit modi jinping,india chip shortage,india bans china chip,Xi Jinping,xi jinping g20,G20 summit,g20 summit india,modi g20 summit,g20 summit in india,pm modi in g20 summit,xi jinping g20 india,G20 summit 2023,india g20 summit,xi jinping skip g20,india xi jinping g20,xi jinping g20 india visit,xi jinping g20 summit,xi jinping g20 visit,xi jinping not attending g20,G20 India,modi xi jinping summit,