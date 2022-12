videoDetails

How will the ‘Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority’ Bill handle Bengaluru Traffic?

| Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assuring the House that his government is working on multiple fronts to address the city’s mobility woes. How will the ‘Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority’ Bill handle Bengaluru Traffic?