Howrah witnesses Massive fire explosion near Petrol Pump

|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
A case of massive fire explosion has come to light from West Bengal's Howrah, As per latest reports, incident took place near petrol pump warehouse. Around 10 fire tenders are present at the spot , however, there is no report of injury as of now. Know in detail in this report how the fire accident happened.
