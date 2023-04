videoDetails

Huge crowd of devotees in temples on Hanuman Jayanti in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:04 AM IST

There was tremendous violence in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram on the occasion of Ram Navami. After which today the festival of Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated with great pomp in Bihar. There is a huge crowd of devotees in Patna's Mahavir temple regarding Hanuman Janmotsav.