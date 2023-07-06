trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631824
'I Am The President Of NCP,' Sharad Pawar on Retirement

Jul 06, 2023
While addressing a press conference on July 5 in Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar attacked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s remarks over taking retirement from politics and said that he is still effective, whether he 82 or 92. He said, “I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92.”
