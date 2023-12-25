trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702623
I have retired from wrestling- Brij Bhushan Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that the wrestling chapter is over for him. Regarding meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, he said that there is no meeting scheduled as of now and even if there is a meeting, there will be no discussion on wrestling.

