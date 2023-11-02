trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683197
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections: Now only a short time is left for the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, discord is increasing in the opposition alliance. Let us tell you that Congress is being held responsible for this discord. Cracks are visible in the alliance from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar.
