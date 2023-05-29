NewsVideos
IAF Apache Attack Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In Madhya Pradesh

May 29, 2023
IAF Apache attack helicopter makes emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh. Security personnel reached the spot after the combat helicopter landed safely in Bhind. Officials said that a major accident was averted due to the presence of mind of the pilot.

