videoDetails

ICC makes huge announcement on 2025 Champions Trophy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

ICC made a big announcement. ICC confirms hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy, seals fate of future ICC events The International Cricket Council (ICC) officially announced that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be hosted by Pakistan but in a hybrid format. India will not travel to Pakistan and their matches will be held at a neutral venue.