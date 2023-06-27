NewsVideos
ICC World Cup Schedule Announced, to start from 5th October

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
ICC World Cup Schedule Announced: The schedule of ICC World Cup 2023 has been announced. World Cup will start on October 5, while India-Pakistan will play each other in Ahmedabad on October 15 and the final match of the World Cup will be held on October 19.

