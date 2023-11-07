trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685175
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Bomb Blast in Chhattisgarh: Voting for assembly elections is underway in Chhattisgarh today. Meanwhile, an IED blast has taken place in Naxal influenced Sukma. A security soldier has been seriously injured in this bomb blast.
