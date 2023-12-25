videoDetails

'If you are in Kashmir then stay in Kashmir...', says PDP Spokesperson in debate

| Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

Entire country is saddened by the martyrdom of 4 soldiers in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The mortal remains of the martyred soldiers reached their villages today. A huge crowd gathered in Kanpur to bid farewell to martyr Karan Yadav. People were emotional. Of the remaining three soldiers, two are from Uttarakhand and one from Nawada, Bihar. Martyrdom of any soldier is an emotional moment. People are sad as well as angry. Want the army to complete all the work of these terrorists as soon as possible. If you have to cross the border once again, do so, but come back after killing them.