trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654874
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Illegal 'game' in 'rail' ticket

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
There is such a gang active all over India, which claims to give Tatkal tickets in 1 minute to the passengers traveling by rail. Booking tickets with IRCTC is not easy anyway. People who book railway tickets must know this. They must have known better that booking Tatkal tickets through IRCTC is like looking in a mirror in the dark.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: How did the Brajmandal Yatra take place without permission? Police surrendered to VHP?
play icon18:41
DNA: How did the Brajmandal Yatra take place without permission? Police surrendered to VHP?
DNA AIIMS Delhi News: AIIMS doctors rescue baby in mid-flight
play icon10:44
DNA AIIMS Delhi News: AIIMS doctors rescue baby in mid-flight
This historic victory of Neeraj Chopra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated
play icon5:48
This historic victory of Neeraj Chopra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Competition with Modi..how many are ready? Huge confusion..how to solve?
play icon40:16
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Competition with Modi..how many are ready? Huge confusion..how to solve?
Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. Contacted Mayawati
play icon34:11
Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. Contacted Mayawati

Trending Videos

DNA: How did the Brajmandal Yatra take place without permission? Police surrendered to VHP?
play icon18:41
DNA: How did the Brajmandal Yatra take place without permission? Police surrendered to VHP?
DNA AIIMS Delhi News: AIIMS doctors rescue baby in mid-flight
play icon10:44
DNA AIIMS Delhi News: AIIMS doctors rescue baby in mid-flight
This historic victory of Neeraj Chopra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated
play icon5:48
This historic victory of Neeraj Chopra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Competition with Modi..how many are ready? Huge confusion..how to solve?
play icon40:16
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Competition with Modi..how many are ready? Huge confusion..how to solve?
Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. Contacted Mayawati
play icon34:11
Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. Contacted Mayawati
Tatkal ticket booking,how to book tatkal ticket,tatkal ticket booking in mobile,tatkal ticket kaise book kare,Tatkal ticket,mobile se tatkal ticket kaise book kare,how to book tatkal ticket in irctc fast,tatkal ticket cancellation refund,irctc app se tatkal ticket kaise book kre,tatkal ticket kaise cancel kare,tatkal ticket cancellation refund kaise kare,irctc app kaise use kare,train ticket kaise book kare,ishan monitor,Ishan,monitor,train ticket,