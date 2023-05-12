NewsVideos
IMD: Cyclone ‘Mocha’ to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

|Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Cyclonic storm Mocha will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the 12th of May evening. Watch the full story...

