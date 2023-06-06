NewsVideos
Important meeting of Ashwini Vaishnav with senior railway officials on Balasore accident

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has called an important meeting regarding the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. In this meeting, the reason behind the accident is being discussed.

When Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph, know how is India-America relations?
2:21
When Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph, know how is India-America relations?
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
6:24
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
20:25
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
1:45
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
1:22
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra

