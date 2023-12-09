trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697135
Income Tax Raid Update: 'There are still 8 lockers-10 rooms left to open', says Nishikant Dubey on Dhiraj Sahu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Income Tax Raid Update: IT raid raid is still going on. Rs 290 crore cash has been found in the house of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. Notes are being brought in bags full of notes. The process of raids is still going on in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Nishikant Dubey has given a big statement.
