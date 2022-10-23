NewsVideos

IND vs PAK T20: Fans super excited for intense battle in MCG today

|Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
Cricket enthusiasts excited for India and Pakistan clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Bharat Army and Sachin’s fan Sudhir showed their excitement ahead of the contest.

