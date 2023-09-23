trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666204
India Canada News: NIA action on Khalistani terrorist Pannu, government seized property. Breaking

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
NIA has taken major action against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu present in America. NIA seized Pannu property in Chandigarh and Amritsar, Punjab. Agricultural land in Amritsar and Pannu's property in Sector 15, Chandigarh were seized.
