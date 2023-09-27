trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667687
India Canada Tension: Canada's love for Khalistan, Pakistan played 'game'

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
India Canada Breaking: A new Pakistan angle has come to light in the India-Canada dispute, investigation by the cyber cell of Maharashtra Police has revealed that the Khalistan issue is being fueled through 40 YouTube channels run from Pakistan, Pakistan's YouTube Apart from this, Khalistan is giving air to the issue through other social media channels.
