India Canada Tension: NIA's most wanted gangster Sukha Duneke dies in Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
India Canada news:Intelligence inputs from Canada indicate that Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke of Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district was killed in inter-gang rivalry on Wednesday night.
NIA Big Action On Khalistani Terrorists: NIA has placed a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Khalistani terrorists.
play icon1:39
NIA Big Action On Khalistani Terrorists: NIA has placed a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Khalistani terrorists.
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi becomes 'Coolie'
play icon2:0
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi becomes 'Coolie'
Mumbai: ‘Aarti’ performed at Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi
play icon1:39
Mumbai: ‘Aarti’ performed at Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi
Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai
play icon2:29
Mumbai Metro-themed Ganesh pandal installed in Mumbai
Breaking: Gangster And Khalistani Sympathiser Sukhdool Singh Shot Dead In Canada
play icon1:27
Breaking: Gangster And Khalistani Sympathiser Sukhdool Singh Shot Dead In Canada

