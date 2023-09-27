trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667620
India Canada Tension: S Jaishankar's statement on Canada's allegations - will consider if evidence is shared

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 07:18 AM IST
India Canada Breaking: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's statement has come on Canada's allegations, he said that we will consider if Canada shares the evidence. 'We have asked Canada for evidence on the allegations, it is not India's policy to kill anyone in another country. Jaishankar also surrounded Canada and said that organized crime is going on there.
