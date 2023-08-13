trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648389
India captures Asian Champions Trophy, defeats Malaysia in hockey final

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
India has captured the Asian Champions Trophy of Hockey by defeating Malaysia 4-3. PM Modi congratulated the team for creating history for the fourth time.

