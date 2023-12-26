videoDetails

‘India could meet same fate as Gaza and Palestine...' says Farooq Abdullah.

| Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

How is it possible that you serve plastic tea on your sofa to the neighbor who throws stones at your house every morning and evening? Should there be a treasure of Khed bowls in the drum plate along with it? His child's pulse in your cricket game? Regarding Pakistan, India had raised the stereotype in 2016 itself that turmoil and talks cannot go together. But 7 years have passed, Pakistan does not agree. Kangal said, even in the insulting company of Jamhane, his Kashmir brain bug is not going away. The final part of the mercenary companion is still in the works. There are some crocodiles here in India, there are some leaders who want the country to talk to Pakistan on its own Lakshman Rekha. This siren has sounded again after the martyrdom of 4 soldiers in the terrorist attack in Rajouri. Farooq Abdullah gave clean chit to Pakistan and said that India itself is withdrawing from the discussion.