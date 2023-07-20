trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637746
“India is doing such great leadership throughout the G20…,” says U.S. Consulate General Mike Hankey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Speaking on India’s Presidency in G20, U.S. Consulate General Mike Hankey said that India is doing such great leadership throughout the G20. He shared that the focus of G20 on clean energy and energy transition is bringing people together around the world.
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
