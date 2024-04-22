Advertisement
India made missile deal with Israel

Sonam|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
Israel's war with Iran and Iraq continues. Missiles are being fired from everywhere. There is a possibility of a third world war. Meanwhile, Israel has made a deal with India regarding missiles. Watch this special report on the same.

